BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Several people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the past few days as part of the Bakersfield Police Department’s efforts to reduce gang and gun violence.

On Wednesday at around 9:24 p.m., the department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of California Avenue and Oak Street. The driver was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, possession of methamphetamine and license violations. The driver was not identified by BPD.