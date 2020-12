BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The staff at a local school recently took advantage of what appeared to be an empty campus to have some fun.

Several Fruitvale Junior High employees put together their own version of “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. The music video starts off with Wildcats music teacher and band director Jeff Dundas playing the opening notes of “Uptown Funk” on a bass clarinet, but soon other staff, teachers, even the principal joined in, dancing around and clapping to the music.