Memorial services set for Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas

Here's everything you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The memorial service for slain Deputy Phillip Campas will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Mechanics Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield. The service is open to the public.

Deputy Campas was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting in Wasco on July 25.

Doors to the Mechanics Bank Arena will open at 9:30 a.m. The service is expected to last until around 12:30 p.m.

17 News coverage of the memorial service begins at 10:30 a.m. on the CW channel 12 on Spectrum, DirecTV channel 14, AT&T channel 16 and Dish Network channel 7304.

KGET will also live stream the service on its Facebook page and on this page.

CLOSURES

Truxtun Avenue between Q and L Streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Kern County’s administrative building on Truxtun Avenue will be closed on Friday

PARKING

Attendees can park in the lot south of Mechanics Bank Arena and can be accessed via California Avenue to N Street heading northbound to the lot. The lot is located at the northeast corner of 14th and N streets.

MASK GUIDELINES

The Sheriff’s Office is asking attendees to follow current state guidelines for masks indoors. If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, you are required to wear a mask in the arena. Vaccinated attendees are not required to wear a mask.

The Sheriff’s Office will rely on individuals to self-attest they are in compliance with vaccine requirements prior to entry.

COURT SCHEDULE

The Kern County Superior Court is changing its schedule tomorrow due to the memorial: