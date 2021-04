Beloved television host Fred Rogers died 18 years ago but his legacy of wanting to entertain and educate children goes on through Fred Rogers Production. The latest series from the company aimed at children ages 3-5 is the whimsical “Donkey Hodie.”

The series – set to debut at 10 a.m. May 3 on ValleyPBS - follows the adventures of Donkey Hodie, granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie character from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The original puppet – now known as Grampy Hodie - appeared in 59 episodes of “Neighborhood.”