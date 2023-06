BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards aka the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that make our community a better place to live.

Nominees in 16 categories will be recognized for their efforts during the last year.

The event is sold out but you can watch the stream on this page beginning Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

