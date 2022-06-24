BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards aka the “Oscars of Bakersfield” is set to return Saturday to the Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center.

The annual awards ceremony honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that make our community a better place to live.

17’s Maddie Janssen and Ilyana Capellan will emcee the event.

You can watch the event stream on this website Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

