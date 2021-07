BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is presenting its 2021 State of the City address Saturday on KGET.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and City Manager Christian Clegg are the featured speakers for the televised event.

The address will provide families, businesses insight on top issues facing Bakersfield and progress the city has made over the last year.

You can watch the 2021 State of the City on KGET TV 17 Saturday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m.