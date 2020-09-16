Waste Hunger Not Food program now offering on-call pickups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A program that gathers uneaten food and gives it to those in need is expanding. 

Kern County Public Health’s Waste Hunger Not Food program is now offering on-call pickups. The program takes food from restaurants, schools and markets and distributes it to people in need. Now those who have a surplus of food can request a same-day pickup.

Pickups can be requested by calling or texting 661-479-6521 or emailing wastehunger@kerncounty. com. KCPH accepts perishable and non-perishable food that has been prepared and handled in accordance with state and local food handling guidelines.

