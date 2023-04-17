BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Schools have donated over a million pounds of food that would have gone to waste to a local program that helps fight food insecurity in Kern County, according to a release by the BCSD.

Kern County Public Health launched the “Waste Hunger Not Food” program in 2018 to fight local food waste and food insecurity, the release says.

The program works by taking edible surplus from restaurants, school cafeterias, and markets that would otherwise be wasted, and distributing it to the needy in the community, according to the organizers.

To celebrate the milestone, the BCSD and Kern Public Health will hold a ceremony Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Chavez Elementary School located at 4201 Mesa Marin Dr.

