BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Washington Middle and Noble Elementary schools were placed on a brief lockdown after a student was found with a BB gun that appeared to look like a firearm at the middle school, according to the Bakersfield Police Department and school district.

The police department was contacted by school staff at about 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 19 regarding a report of a student possessing a firearm on campus, according to the department.

The student allegedly showed other students the BB gun and they alerted the staff, according to the department.

The department said officers arrived at the school moments later and after further investigation, officers learned that the firearm was a BB gun that appeared to look like a firearm.

The student that brought the BB gun was arrested for charges of bringing a dangerous weapon to school, according to the department.

There is still law enforcement at the school, according to BPD.

Police say parents are urged to talk to their children about the importance of reporting threatening and suspicious activity to staff immediately.