BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatal accident at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday night left two people dead. They have both been identified.

Wasco residents Jonathon Prado, 28, and Claudia Mora Lopez, 32, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol told 17 News that the accident involved a Rav4 and a Honda Accord. Claudia Lopez was a passenger in the Accord, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Prado was the driver.

The occupant of the Rav4 is identified as Jonathan B.P. Lopez, 34, according to CHP. He was transported to Kern Medical with moderate injuries.

Highway Patrol said Jonathan B. P. Lopez was driving west on Kimberlina Road in the Rav4 when the Honda Accord failed to stop at a stop sign at Magnolia Avenue and entered into the intersection.