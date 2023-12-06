BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco High Tigers are on the cusp of history this week, with just one win away from being crowned state champions.

Wasco is set to face off against the St. Paul de Vincent Mustangs in the Division 6-AA State Championship game this week. Wasco will be traveling to Pasadena City College for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 8. The support and excitement ahead of Friday’s game extends beyond the campus’s gates and into the community, where even the city’s mural shows its support for the Tigers.

Joshua Huddleston, Wasco Athletic Director, knows the importance a state title would mean to the city of Wasco.

“To win a state championship would be monumental. It would be hard to overstate the importance to this school and the community of state champions,” says Huddleston.

Even local business owners are showing their support throughout the week.

“If you go to any grocery store, any meat market, they’re yelling out go Tigers! It’s a great day to be a Tiger,” said Wasco High principal, Rusvel Prado. “They want us to bring that state title home on Friday.”

The city of Wasco prides itself on grittiness and toughness which are two values that bleed onto the football field. The Tigers didn’t blink when they had a bad start to the season — instead, they embodied their town.

Wasco may be one win away from immortality but to their supporters, hoisting the trophy would bring so much more.

“Tears, tears. I’m telling you right now. Tears of excitement, joy,” said Jose Robledo, member of the booster club. “I mean it’s gonna be the best feeling. I mean it’s super exciting. I’m super excited, it’s going to be awesome.”

As the team prepares for the biggest game of their lives, Tiger faithfuls will be by their side reminding.