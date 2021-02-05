Wasco State Prison asssessed more than $16K in proposed fines for COVID-19 violations

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco State Prison has been assessed more than $16,000 in proposed fines for COVID-19 violations at the facility, according to the state’s Department of Industrial Relations. The inspections that resulted in the proposed penalties occurred after a fatality, a report says.

The total amount of proposed penalties was $16,360.

Last year the department, known as Cal/Osha, found the prison “did not ensure that each person who was assigned the use of a respirator was fit tested for the size, make, model and style of the respirator to be worn prior to their usage. Employees were not fit-tested on N95 respirators prior to their use to protect against exposure to COVID-19.”

Also, inspectors found the prison didn’t establish and maintain effective written procedures to help reduce the risk of transmission of diseases that can travel by air or droplet.