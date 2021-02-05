Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Wasco State Prison assessed more than $16K in proposed fines for COVID-19 violations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
WascoStatePrison_1531329967542.jpg

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco State Prison has been assessed more than $16,000 in proposed fines for COVID-19 violations at the facility, according to the state’s Department of Industrial Relations. The inspections that resulted in the proposed penalties occurred after a fatality, a report says.

The total amount of proposed penalties was $16,360.

Last year the department, known as Cal/Osha, found the prison “did not ensure that each person who was assigned the use of a respirator was fit tested for the size, make, model and style of the respirator to be worn prior to their usage. Employees were not fit-tested on N95 respirators prior to their use to protect against exposure to COVID-19.”

Also, inspectors found the prison didn’t establish and maintain effective written procedures to help reduce the risk of transmission of diseases that can travel by air or droplet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News