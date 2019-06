BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The cities of Wasco and Shafter are coming together in support of cancer survivors.

The 15th Annual Wasco-Shafter Relay for life is Saturday at Wasco High School.

The 12-hour event kicked off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

According to the American Cancer Society, so far the Wasco-Shafter Relay has raised more than $31,000 and hopes to hit the $75,000 mark.