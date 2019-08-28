Wasco SAL teens to be honored for helping rescue girl at water park

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Several teens with the Wasco Sheriff’s Activities League helped rescue a girl struggling in the water at a water park in Clovis over the weekend, according to sheriff’s officials.

Hailey Medrano, Jaime Fernandez, Leila Adams, Hailey Adams and Monique Rodriguez will be honored at Tuesday’s Wasco City Hall meeting for their actions in rescuing the girl.

The teens were at Wild Water Adventure Park on Saturday when they saw a girl struggling in the water.

The teens yelled to lifeguards for help and held the girl above water until a deputy who heard them swam to the girl and took her to a ladder near the lifeguard tower, sheriff’s officials said.