BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s Rose Fest kicked off last night with crowning the 55th Miss Wasco at the Rose Queen Pageant.

If you missed it, there’s still plenty of events Wasco’s Rose Fest team is throwing this weekend.

With all of the rain Kern County got this past Spring, many are looking forward to watching all of the roses bloom at the 55th Wasco Rose Festival.

This year’s theme is “You’ve Got A Friend in Wasco” which is a Toy Story themed rendition. You can look forward to seeing many pops of color within the Disney Pixar theme.

“The festival itself is something that everyone looks forward to. It also coincides with the pageant.. but it’s happened forever,” according to Ensley Mehlberg, the 2022 Miss Wasco Rose Queen.

Tonight, it’s an Evening of Wine and Roses, honoring the grand marshals and community leaders thanks to the Wasco Elk Ladies. The festivities continue on Saturday with a community run, a pancake breakfast, the Rose Parade, Vendor Fair and a Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.

For a schedule and more details, visit the Wasco Rose Festival page on Facebook.