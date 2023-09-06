BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Rose Festival is scheduled to return with a “You’ve got a Friend in Wasco” theme from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9.

City officials say this is the third straight year that the Orange Heart Foundation and Wasco Rose Festival are bringing the event to the community.

The Rose Festival will be kicked off with the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant at the Wasco High School Auditorium on Thursday, according to event organizers.

On Friday, the Wasco Elk Ladies are scheduled to bring an Evening of Wine and Roses.

The Rose Parade, community run, a vendor fair and a deep pit dinner are scheduled for Saturday, according to event organizers.

A new event this year is a Pancake Breakfast, and the proceeds will go to the Wasco High Traveling Tigers and Wasco Lady Tiger Golf.