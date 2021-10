(KGET) — The Wasco Rose Festival returns Saturday after a yearlong break due to the pandemic.

Officials said it didn’t look like they were going to have a festival this year after missing out in 2020. But three weeks before the event, it was decided Wasco couldn’t go another year without one.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on D Street. The festival starts at 11 a.m. at Barker Park featuring a car show and local vendors.