Wasco resident killed in Palm Ave crash identified

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials identified the Wasco resident killed in the crash Tuesday morning as Nancy Palacios.

At around 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound.

She veered onto the right shoulder then over corrected to the left and rotated into the southbound lane directly in front of the pickup truck.

Cale Austin Rogers, the driver of the pickup truck, was unable to stop in time and crashed into Palacios. Palacios was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, CHP said the roadway was wet with heavy rain in the area. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.