WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department.

The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline.

Wasco Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat is 70 years old and has a lifetime of experience protecting others here in Kern. That includes working in Wasco when he was with the sheriff’s department.

“Back in 1996 I was sent out here as the commander for the north area and at that time the commander served as the contract chief of police for the city of Wasco,” Fivecoat said.

Fivecoat is on a three-year contract with two possible one-year extensions with the city of Wasco.

“There’s a lot of moving parts that go into building a police department from policy and procedure to vehicle acquisition to uniforms,” Fivecoat said. “The city of Tehachapi I believe was able to do theirs in about eight and a half months and I’m hoping to do something similar to what they did.”

Fivecoat said he has a plan for recruiting new officers.

“Recruitment is a very tough issue across the board for all law enforcement agencies,” Fivecoat said. “We’re probably going to be looking at lateral offciers from other agencies or people that are close to retirement that are looking to go do another agency like I’ve done.”

Fivecoat said he hopes in the future he will hire aspiring officers from within Wasco.

“I hope everyone will trust that my heart is in it for the right reason,” Fivecoat said. “I had the choice between retirement or coming out and doing what I believe is my calling and that calling is to try and provide good law enforcement services for this city.”

For now, Fivecoat is working to hire two more people to help him put together the police department.