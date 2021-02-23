Wasco officials hosting neighborhood safety meeting on Thursday

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Alex Garcia and other officials of Wasco are hosting a neighborhood safety meeting this week.

The community meeting will happen Thursday at the playground on 15th and D Streets. It begins at 5:30 PM and according to a flyer masks and dinner will be provided.

The meeting will focus on new safety programs and other initiatives in the city. Recently city council approved the purchase of new surveillance cameras and also started a camera rebate program to help homes and businesses afford security cameras.