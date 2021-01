LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A statement from lawyers for Josh Jacobs says the Clark County District Attorney's Office is not charging the Raiders running back with DUI.

"Contrary to early media reports, Josh was never charged with a DUI. After an extensive review of the eficence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care," according to the Monday statement from Las Vegas lawyers David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld.