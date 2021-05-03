Wasco man killed in collision near Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was killed in a collision south of Hanford on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 6:52 p.m., it received reports of a collision in the area of Kansas Avenue and 11th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men who had suffered fatal injuries.

The department said it was determined that a 29-year-old man from Tulare was heading eastbound on Kansas Avenue in a 2010 Chevrolet at high speeds while a 64-year-old man from Wasco was driving a 2008 Toyota westbound on Kansas.

The CHP said for unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevy entered the westbound lane directly into the path of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota was unable to avoid the vehicle and it collided with the left front end of the Chevy.

The department said alcohol or drugs may have factored into the crash.