Wasco man found guilty of multiple rape charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern County jury convicted a Wasco man Monday on two rape charges and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to court records.

The jury hung on a misdemeanor battery charge against 49-year-old Arturo Arevalo, who is scheduled for sentencing May 13.

Arevalo was arrested in 2016 in connection with four sexual assaults dating back to 2009, according to sheriff's officials.