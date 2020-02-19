Wasco man arrested after 3,000 fentanyl pills found in vehicle, residence

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies found 2,000 fentanyl pills in his vehicle and another 1,000 pills at his residence.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a late-model Chevrolet pickup truck on Kimberlina Road and Shafter Avenue. The driver, identified as 44-year-old David Duran, admitted to being in possession of 2,000 fentanyl pills, according to the department. Deputies seized 2,000 pills from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies seized the pills from the vehicle and conducted a search of Duran’s residence in the 1200 block of Adams Street.

During the search, the deputies discovered an additional 1,000 fentanyl pills, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 19 pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging material, $421 in U.S. currency and several pieces of equipment utilized to produce butane honey oil.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl pills is $42,000, the department said. The estimated street value of the suspected methamphetamine is about $1,200.

Duran was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, keeping a residence for narcotics sales, manufacturing controlled substances, marijuana sales, possession of an illegal weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and vehicle code violations.