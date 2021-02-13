Wasco, Jackson avenues partially closed through August due to high-speed rail project

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Wasco and Jackson avenues are now closed due to work on high-speed rail.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority announces lane closures along Wasco and Jackson avenues in Kern County from today through August. The closures are due to the construction of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue.

The Authority said temporary traffic lights have been installed to guide traffic through the lane closures and that access continues to be available to all property owners.