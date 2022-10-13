BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Union High School District announced on Thursday that it is canceling all extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the week due to “recent violence in and around the community.”

The cancelation includes Thursday’s home football game against Delano High School, according to a news release.

The school district has been working with local law enforcement to monitor safety concerns, according to a news release.

Out of caution, there will be an increase in the amount of law enforcement presence in and around the campus, according to the school district.

On Tuesday, the McFarland Union School District announced that it will be canceling all athletic events for the week of Oct. 11 due to “the rash of violence in and around the city.”

That includes the game at Robert F Kennedy High School.