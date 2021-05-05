Wasco city manager to resign

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Wasco will soon be losing one of its leaders.

City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez informed Mayor Alex Garcia and City Council on Tuesday that he will be leaving the position after three years, the city said. He will be leaving Kern County with his family.

“I am always sad to see our staff leave Wasco,” Garcia said in a news release. “I am grateful for Daniel’s dedication and tireless commitment to our city over the years and wish him all the best in his professional endeavors.”

The city said it will begin a search soon for a new city manager to ensure a seamless transition.