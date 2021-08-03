Wasco City Council votes to remove Mayor Alex Garcia from post

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted 4-1 in favor of removing Mayor Alex Garcia from his position during Tuesday’s meeting.

The decision comes after Garcia pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in connection with some consumption of alcohol. Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence in June.

Garcia will remain a city council member for the last six months of his term. Mayor Pro Tempore, Gilberto Reyna, will be acting mayor.

Wasco City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Two councilmen, Tilo Cortez and Vincent Martinez, have said in the past that Garcia should resign as mayor, although not necessarily from the City Council, because his case represented an unwanted distraction for the city.

Former Mayor Alex Garcia says he intends to keep the community of Wasco’s best interest in mind going forward.