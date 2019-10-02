Wasco City Council votes to oppose county plan for homeless housing just outside city limits

The mayor of Wasco says the city will not support a proposal to provide temporary housing for unaccompanied homeless women, but tonight’s city council vote may not stop it from happening.

Hundreds of farm workers reside at a group of homes known as the Shafter Farm Labor Camp during the spring and summer months, but during the winter months, many homes sit empty.

The Housing Authority of Kern proposes using the buildings as temporary housing for homeless women from November through March.

The camp is located on Highway 43, roughly four miles south of Wasco and just north of Wasco.

On Tuesday, Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said the city joins Shafter in opposing the housing idea and plans to explore options to stop it.

However the vote could just be symbolic, since the housing complex is located in unincorporated Kern County, outside Wasco city limits.