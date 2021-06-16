Wasco City Council votes against flying pride flag over city hall for Pride Month

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Wasco will not follow in Delano’s footsteps and fly the pride flag over city hall in recognition of Pride Month.

Related Content Delano City Council votes to fly pride flag above City Hall in recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month

In a meeting last night, the City Council voted against a proposal to fly the flag over city hall. Three council members voted against the proposal and one was absent. One councilman who voted against the proposal noted that while he supports the LGBTQ community, the move could obligate the city to fly other group’s flags over city hall in the future.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia expressed support for the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s not important that I’m the first openly LGBT elected official in the county of Kern. What’s important is I’m not the last,” he said. “It’s important we send a signal to other LGBTQ youth in our communities, the city of Wasco and other communities in Kern that you are valued, you are important.”