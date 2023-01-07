BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council members chose an updated design for the city’s police department, according to the Chief of Police Charlie Fivecoat.

The previous patch used an outdated logo and a more contemporary image was needed to reflect a new beginning for the department, according to officials.

The patch reflects the date the city voted to establish its own police force, which is independent of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said patches are displayed on the shoulders of police uniforms to let the public know they are official law enforcement officers.

Badges are used on uniforms as a symbol of the authority people give to police officers who serve their city.