Wasco City Council to discuss whether to hold July 4 fireworks show

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council is set to discuss a hot topic tonight — 4th of July fireworks.

In previous years, the city held an annual fireworks show. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, along with this year’s dry conditions and warning signs of an intense wildfire season, it’s unclear if the council will allow the fireworks show to go on.

The Kern County Fire Department is expected to provide a report regarding fireworks at the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The cities of Bakersfield and Tehachapi have already confirmed that they plan on holding fireworks shows this year.

