Wasco City Council to decide fate of Mayor Alex Garcia tonight

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight, the Wasco City Council will decide the fate of Mayor Alex Garcia.

Back in June, Garcia was charged with driving under the influence. Two Wasco city councilmen, Tito Cortez and Vincent Martinez, said Garcia should resign as mayor, although not necessarily from the City Council, because his case represented an unwanted distraction for the city.

The council is expected to take action to either confirm or remove Garcia’s mayoral appointment. Tonight’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 746 8th St.

Garcia says he has retained counsel and expects to be exonerated. His next hearing is Aug. 19.