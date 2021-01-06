Wasco City Council discusses implementing ShotSpotter system used by BPD

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council held its first meeting of the new year last night, where they talked about a number of issues, including public safety. 

One suggestion to improve safety was implementing a ShotSpotter system, like the one the Bakersfield Police Department has in place. It alerts officers when shots are fired and directs them to the area. 

The ShotSpotter system has been a success in Bakersfield, as BPD hopes to expand the system in the coming year. 

The city of Wasco said the system would cost about $50,000 per year per square mile. The city estimates it will need coverage of a two-square-mile area, which would increase the cost to about $100,000 per year.  

At the meeting, there was also talk of using Measure X funds for security camera rebates for citizens and businesses, among other things.

