Wasco City Council approves employment agreement for new city manager

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council approved an employment agreement last night with Scott Hurlbert as Wasco’s new city manager.

Hurlbert, a Shafter native and former city manager there, will begin his role on July 2. In the meantime, he will be serving as assistant to the city manager as of today, according to the city. Hurlbert will take over the city manager position following last month’s resignation of Daniel Ortiz- Hernandez.

“I am grateful to our city staff and my council colleagues for the decisive action to immediately pursue a permanent replacement for the city’s executive administrator,” Mayor Alex Garcia said. “Wasco welcomes Mr. Hurlbert and his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government, information, and engineering technology to city hall. Ensuring a smooth transition during these turbulent times is paramount and we feel confident Scott can hit the ground running from day one.”