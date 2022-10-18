WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department at the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

The city council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator.

It also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along with capital expenses and administrative overhead.

Mayor Gilberto Reyna has noted in the past that residents have complained about the sheriff’s department not responding in a timely matter to their calls or sometimes not responding at all.

Currently, the city pays the Sheriff’s department around $4.5 million a year for police services.

Start-up costs are projected to be around $5 million. The city hopes to have its own police force up and running in about a year.