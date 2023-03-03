WASCO, Calif. (KGET) – There have been many celebrations for superintendent Robert Cobb since sharing his grim cancer diagnosis. From a homecoming celebration for his birthday to a graduation ceremony for his daughters brought to his backyard so he could see them walk before his passing.

However, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate the life of Cobb after he passed Feb. 11 after battling pancreatic cancer for two years with words from those who knew and loved him.

“He wanted to be here those were his plans, but those plans weren’t perfect, and that God’s plans were perfect and as difficult as that was to hear even in the dark hour, Rob was a mentor, teaching us all,” WUHSD Acting Superintendent Kevin Tallon said.

Some shared memories of Cobb’s last days and how he had an undeniable faith in God.

“At a time in his life when I thought he had very little left to give, he gave me his care one more time and prayed for the things I needed…he was special like that,” Chip Appel, a friend of Cobb, said.

His family was in attendance and his daughters even performed at the event including a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Cobb was loved and the hundreds that showed up made that clear.

“Rob’s living water flows down to y’all into you guys and you always have him in your heart and in your life,” Dan Coveney, a friend of Cobb, said.

Now his memory will live on in this community forever.

In lieu of donations to the family, the family asks for donations to be made to the Wasco Community Scholarship Association. You can donate at this link.