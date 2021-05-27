Wasco career and resource event planned for June 18

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco Community Task Force is teaming up with local organizations to hold a resource and job fair next month.

The C.A.R.E. (Career-Awareness-Recruitment-Education) event will take place from 12-3 p.m. on June 18 at Cormack Park, located at 1401 6th Street. The event will include a food box distribution, music, entertainment, games, local resources and job opportunities. City officials said resources on health care, education and financial literacy will be available.

Officials are also seeking representatives from all sectors to participate.

Those interested in volunteering or participating can contact Mayor Alex Garcia at algarcia@cityofwasco.org or Gerald Gridiron at gerald.gridiron2020@gmail.com.