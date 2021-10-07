Warren Junior High student is now a published author

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield middle schooler is celebrating a book she co-wrote that has now been published.

Warren Junior High School 8th grader, Isabelle Addo-Yobo wrote “An Unexpected Appearance” earlier this year when she was in 7th grade with her mother, Carol Sackey.

The non-fiction children’s book was written from the perspective of a child named Joseph.

Isabelle and Carol authored the book as a means to document the experience of a global pandemic from the perspective of children.

The book is available at Amazon and at Russo’s Books in Bakersfield.