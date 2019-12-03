Want presents to arrive by Christmas Day? Follow these shipping deadlines.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The three major delivery services have released deadlines for shipping packages in time to arrive at their destination by Christmas Day.

Stick to these dates to avoid the wrath of loved ones who otherwise may feel snubbed. It’ll help the holidays pass more peacefully for everyone.

And remember: the longer you wait, the more you’ll pay.

U.S. Postal Service:

Dec. 14 — standard ground delivery

Dec. 20 — first-class mail

Dec. 21 — priority mail

Dec. 23 — priority mail express

FedEx:

Dec. 16 — FedEx ground service

Dec. 19 — FedEx express saver

Dec. 20 — FedEx 2Day

Dec. 23 — FedEx standard overnight

UPS: