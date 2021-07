BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Walmart’s Wellness Day returns Saturday with free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer free screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, routine immunizations and resources. Select locations will also offer vision screenings. Walmart says its goal is to help customers “get back on track.”

Visit walmart.com/wellnesshub to find an event nearest to you.