BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Walmart is giving families nationwide a chance for medical check-ups and other services for Walmart Wellness Day.

Health screenings and affordable immunizations are just some of the services you can get on Walmart Wellness Day on Aug. 19. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people are encouraged to go to designated Walmart locations and get the kids ready for a new school year.

Glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings will be available free of charge.

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted these medical care events, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit the website.