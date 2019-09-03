Walmart to discontinue sales of handgun ammunition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The nation’s largest retailer announced Tuesday it will stop selling handgun ammunition as well as .223 and 5.56-caliber ammunition, commonly used in military-style weapons.

The decision comes a month after a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and shot dead 22 people while injuring 24 others.

The handgun and other two calibers of ammunition will discontinue once current inventory commitments are sold, Walmart said in a news release.

“We want what’s best for our customers, our associates and our communities,” the release says. “In a complex situation lacking a simple solution, we are trying to take constructive steps to reduce the risk that events like these will happen again. The status quo is unacceptable.”