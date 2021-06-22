UPDATE: No bomb found at Walmart store, BPD says

UPDATE (8:49 a.m.): No bomb was located at the store and officers are now finishing up clearing the scene, according to BPD.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Walmart store in northeast Bakersfield has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7:51 a.m., it received reports of a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2601 Fashion Plaza. Out of an abundance of caution, the department said employees and shoppers were told to evacuate the building.

BPD said officers are still on the scene and have yet to determine whether there is a bomb on site. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.