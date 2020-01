FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart is holding a Wellness Day in Bakersfield this weekend.

The company will provide low-cost flu shots and health screenings at the event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Walmart stores on Saturday. There will also be giveaways and wellness demos.

