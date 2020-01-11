Walmart hosts Wellness Day events offering free health screenings

Walmart is hosting its Walmart Wellness Day Saturday, Jan. 11 at Bakersfield area locations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can come and get free health screenings.

People who come for a screening can learn about blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and immunizations.

Walmart stores in Bakersfield are located at:

2601 Fashion Place

3111 N. Chester

5037 E. Brundage Lane

8400 Rosedale Highway

6225 Colony St.

5625 Calloway Drive

5075 Gosford Road

1249 Allen Road

You can find a location near you using your ZIP code at this link.