Walmart hosts Wellness Day events offering free health screenings

Walmart is hosting its Walmart Wellness Day Saturday, Jan. 11 at Bakersfield area locations.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can come and get free health screenings.
People who come for a screening can learn about blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and immunizations.
Walmart stores in Bakersfield are located at:
- 2601 Fashion Place
- 3111 N. Chester
- 5037 E. Brundage Lane
- 8400 Rosedale Highway
- 6225 Colony St.
- 5625 Calloway Drive
- 5075 Gosford Road
- 1249 Allen Road
You can find a location near you using your ZIP code at this link.