Breaking News
3 people shot, killed in Lamont shooting

Walmart hosts Wellness Day events offering free health screenings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walmart storefront_1516430629613.jpg.jpg

Walmart is hosting its Walmart Wellness Day Saturday, Jan. 11 at Bakersfield area locations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can come and get free health screenings.

People who come for a screening can learn about blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index and immunizations.

Walmart stores in Bakersfield are located at:

  • 2601 Fashion Place
  • 3111 N. Chester
  • 5037 E. Brundage Lane
  • 8400 Rosedale Highway
  • 6225 Colony St.
  • 5625 Calloway Drive
  • 5075 Gosford Road
  • 1249 Allen Road

You can find a location near you using your ZIP code at this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News