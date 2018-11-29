Walmart hosts Nerf Fest Mobile Tour
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Nerf Fest Mobile Tour will be coming to Bakersfield for a two-day event.
The Nerf Blaster foam will be raining down on the parking lots of 3 Bakersfield Walmarts.
The family-friendly event is open to the public and free of charge.
The tour features product demonstrations of the latest Blasters from the Nerf Brand and opportunities for kids (ages 8 and up) to put their Nerf marksmanship skills to the test.
The tour will be:
Tues., Dec. 4, 8400 Rosedale Highway, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 4, 5075 Gosford Road, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
