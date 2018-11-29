Walmart hosts Nerf Fest Mobile Tour Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Nerf Fest Mobile Tour will be coming to Bakersfield for a two-day event.

The Nerf Blaster foam will be raining down on the parking lots of 3 Bakersfield Walmarts.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and free of charge.

The tour features product demonstrations of the latest Blasters from the Nerf Brand and opportunities for kids (ages 8 and up) to put their Nerf marksmanship skills to the test.

The tour will be:

Tues., Dec. 4, 8400 Rosedale Highway, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 4, 5075 Gosford Road, 6 - 8:30 p.m.

