Local News

Walmart hosts Nerf Fest Mobile Tour

By:

Posted: Nov 28, 2018 07:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2018 09:14 AM PST

Walmart hosts Nerf Fest Mobile Tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Nerf Fest Mobile Tour will be coming to Bakersfield for a two-day event.

The Nerf Blaster foam will be raining down on the parking lots of 3 Bakersfield Walmarts.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and free of charge.

The tour features product demonstrations of the latest Blasters from the Nerf Brand and opportunities for kids (ages 8 and up) to put their Nerf marksmanship skills to the test.

The tour will be:

Tues., Dec. 4, 8400 Rosedale Highway, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 4, 5075 Gosford Road, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected