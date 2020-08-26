Walmart holding virtual wellness fair starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Walmart is kicking off a virtual wellness fair Friday with singer Patti LaBelle sharing her experience with diabetes and how to manage symptoms through diet and exercise.

The retailer’s Walmart Wellness Live events continue Saturday with cardiologist and Univision Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera sharing information on heart health. And on Sunday Dr. Christine Crawford, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, will discuss how to talk to family members about mental health needs.

